City Outdoor Pools And Beach Close For The Season
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday September 4th, 2023, 11:07am
Sandpoint Beach and all outdoor pools will be closed for the season beginning Monday, September 4th, 2023.
If you are still looking to keep cool during this end-of-summer heat wave, all park-based splash pads are still open from 8:00am to 8:00pm.
