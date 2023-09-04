NEWS >
City Outdoor Pools And Beach Close For The Season

Monday September 4th, 2023, 11:07am

City News
Sandpoint Beach and all outdoor pools will be closed for the season beginning Monday, September 4th, 2023.

If you are still looking to keep cool during this end-of-summer heat wave, all park-based splash pads are still open from 8:00am to 8:00pm.

