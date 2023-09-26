CloudyNow
Belle River Resident Wins $100,000 Top Prize With Instant Queens

Tuesday September 26th, 2023, 2:04pm

Lakeshore
June Prieur of Belle River is $100,000 richer after winning with INSTANT QUEENS (Game #2366).

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Queen Street in Tilbury.

 

