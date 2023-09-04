Back To School Weather

SunnyNow
30 °C
86 °F
SunnyTue
32 °C
90 °F		Chance Of ShowersWed
30 °C
86 °F		Chance Of ShowersThu
26 °C
79 °F

Monday September 4th, 2023, 2:00pm

University
0
0

It is going to be a hot one as the kids head back to the classroom on Tuesday.

The day will start out sunny with a high heading 32°C. With the humidex it is going to feel like 39 °C.

A heat warning will remain in place until Wednesday.

windsoriteDOTca
