Back To School Weather
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday September 4th, 2023, 2:00pm
It is going to be a hot one as the kids head back to the classroom on Tuesday.
The day will start out sunny with a high heading 32°C. With the humidex it is going to feel like 39 °C.
A heat warning will remain in place until Wednesday.
