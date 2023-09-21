Arson In Leamington

Police in Leamington are investigating an arson.

Police say the fire broke out at an address on Wigle Street south of Mill Street East around 6:30am Tuesday.

All occupants were evacuated by firefighters safely, and no injuries were reported.

The investigation determined that unknown(s) attended the property and intentionally set fire to the residence.

It is believed the suspect(s) left the scene travelling southbound on Wigle Street from Mill Street East. Police are asking residents in the area to check their security cameras for any suspect(s) or vehicle(s) around the time of this incident and to contact the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit an online tip to www.catchcrooks.com or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, where you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.