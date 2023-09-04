SunnyNow
30 °C
86 °F
SunnyTue
32 °C
90 °F		Chance Of ShowersWed
30 °C
86 °F		Chance Of ShowersThu
26 °C
79 °F

Local Events

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Photo Of The Day

Lowest Gas Prices

Amherstburg Reaches Settlement With Former Employee

Monday September 4th, 2023, 10:07am

Amherstburg
0
0

The Town of Amherstburg has announced that they have agreed to a confidential settlement with its former Director of Corporate Services, Cheryl Horrobin.

“We recognize that she is a senior municipal employee who has demonstrated a wide range of skills over her career. The Corporation wishes her the best in her future endeavours,” said a statement from the town.

In August 2021, it was announced that Horrobin, CAO John Miceli and director of planning and development service Nicole Rubuli were no longer employed by the town.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message