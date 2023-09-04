Amherstburg Reaches Settlement With Former Employee

The Town of Amherstburg has announced that they have agreed to a confidential settlement with its former Director of Corporate Services, Cheryl Horrobin.

“We recognize that she is a senior municipal employee who has demonstrated a wide range of skills over her career. The Corporation wishes her the best in her future endeavours,” said a statement from the town.

In August 2021, it was announced that Horrobin, CAO John Miceli and director of planning and development service Nicole Rubuli were no longer employed by the town.