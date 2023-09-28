$100,000 In Funding Provided To Nine Community Organizations

$100,000 in funding has been awarded to provided to nine community organizations thanks to Community Investments from the Inspiration 100™ Fund held at the WindsorEssex Community Foundation.

“The WindsorEssex Community Foundation is honoured to host Inspiration 100TM as one of its community endowment funds. We applaud the Inspiration 100TM members for their commitment to community,” Lisa Kolody, Executive Director of the WindsorEssex Community Foundation said.

A total of $100,000 has been invested to the following nine local community organizations:

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message