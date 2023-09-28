MistNow
$100,000 In Funding Provided To Nine Community Organizations

Thursday September 28th, 2023, 4:27pm

Local News
$100,000 in funding has been awarded to provided to nine community organizations thanks to Community Investments from the Inspiration 100™ Fund held at the WindsorEssex Community Foundation.

“The WindsorEssex Community Foundation is honoured to host Inspiration 100TM as one of its community endowment funds. We applaud the Inspiration 100TM members for their commitment to community,” Lisa Kolody, Executive Director of the WindsorEssex Community Foundation said.

A total of $100,000 has been invested to the following nine local community organizations:

  • IRIS House Residential Inn
  • Windsor Essex Cancer Centre Foundation
  • Sleep in Heavenly Peace
  • Canadian Mental Health Association Windsor Essex County Branch
  • Black Boys Code
  • Windsor Essex Therapeutic Riding Association
  • Kiwanis Windsor Sunshine Point Camp
  • Downtown Community Collaborative
  • Scottish Borderers Foundation

