Windsor Updates Regarding Power Outages

ENWIN crews continue to work to restore power to customers affected by Thursday night’s storms.

At the peak of the outages, approximately 20,000 customers were without power. Approximately 174 customers remain affected by five major incidents, which crews are working to resolve. Additionally, single service outages are being resolved with estimations that the majority will be restored today.

Individual home outages will not appear on the ENWIN outage map. If the outage map does not reflect a customer’s outage, ENWIN recommends, if they haven’t already, to call the Customer Service team at 519-255-2727.

If the outage is the result of a damaged point of connection to the home, it is the responsibility of the homeowner to seek the assistance of a qualified electrician to have the point of connection to the home repaired and that repair inspected and authorized for reconnection by the Electrical Safety Authority (ESA). Even if a home has power, but the point of connection has been damaged, the homeowner is still responsible to have the point of connection repaired. ENWIN requires authorization from the ESA to reconnect power to the home after a repair has been made.