Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber Of Commerce Announces 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient

The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce will present the outgoing President of St. Clair College, Patti, France, with the 2023 Recipient of our annual Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Following a thorough and comprehensive evaluation by our Board of Directors, who considered numerous commendable nominees, Patti France emerged as an exceptional selection due to her outstanding personal and professional accomplishments, coupled with her invaluable contributions to the community,” said Nancy Jammu-Taylor, Chair of the Board. “Patti has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to various community and business initiatives throughout Windsor-Essex while also nurturing the next generation of leaders in our region through her role as President of St. Clair College.”

France will retire from the college in August 2024. France will have worked at the College for over 35 years, including two terms as the President when her term is concluded.

France will join recipients of the past, including Anthony Peter Toldo (2000), Dr. Alan Wildeman (2018), and most recently, Jennifer Jones (2022). This event will occur on the evening of October 19th, 2023, at the St. Clair College Centre for the Arts.