Tickets Now On Sale For Northern National Collectors’ Convention

Tickets are now on sale for The Northern National Collectors’ Convention taking place at Caesars Windsor from September 29th to October 1st, 2023.

The Northern National will have all the accents of a traditional card expo allowing the Trading Card Game (TCG) community (including brands ranging from Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, Digimon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Disney Lorcana, and Dragon Ball Z) a national presence in Canada. Along with CKFX, it will be a hybrid convention with all the trimmings of a pop culture event with celebrities, athletes, and much more.

“The team at the Northern National is excited to launch ticket sales both online and through various stores across Ontario,” says Northern National President Jeremy Renaud. “This will allow fans to either have a physical ticket in their hands or to purchase one online from the comfort of wherever they live in Canada or the US!”

Individual tickets will be sold at the following price points:

Friday, September 28th, 2023: $10

Saturday, September 29th, 2023: $20

Sunday, October 1st, 2023: $10

Regular Weekend (all three days): $30

VIP Weekend (all three days): $60

Children under 12 will be free with 1 paid adult

“We are excited to provide affordable ticket pricing across the board to encourage maximum participation,” says Renaud. “With children under 12 free with 1 paid adult, we also families to come enjoy the experience with us!

Fans can purchase tickets online at thenothernnational.com.