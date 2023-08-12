Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor and Essex County.

At 11:36 PM EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

All about watches and warnings:

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms with Wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when there is evidence based on radar, satellite pictures, or from a reliable spotter that a storm is imminent or occurring with wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.