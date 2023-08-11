Mostly CloudyNow
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued

Friday August 11th, 2023, 4:15pm

Weather
0
0
0

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning.

At 4:12 PM EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts, pea to dime size hail and heavy rain.

Radar indicates intense thunderstorms are approaching Pelee Island from the west. Wind gusts up to 90 km/h and heavy downpours are the main threats as the storms move across Pelee Island over the next hour. There is also a possibility of hail.

