Serious Crash On The 401

Sunday August 6th, 2023, 9:07am

City News
Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious collision on eastbound Highway 401 at Highway 77. The collision is between the on and off-ramp.

Traffic is being diverted on the eastbound side of Highway 7

windsoriteDOTca
