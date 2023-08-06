Serious Crash On The 401
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday August 6th, 2023, 9:07am
Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious collision on eastbound Highway 401 at Highway 77. The collision is between the on and off-ramp.
Traffic is being diverted on the eastbound side of Highway 7
