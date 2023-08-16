Security And Traffic Upgrades Approved For Belle River Marina And Lakeview Park

Lakeshore Council has approved changes to the parking lot and security at Belle River Marina And Lakeview Park.

Five speed humps will be installed throughout the driveway space to address long-standing issues of speeding.

In addition, to address security concerns at the marina, fencing connecting the Marina Boat slip entrance gates will be installed.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The cost for both measures is estimated at $125,000, to be funded from the facility’s reserve.