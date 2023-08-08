SunnyNow
21 °C
70 °F
Chance Of ShowersTue
28 °C
82 °F		Chance Of ShowersWed
28 °C
82 °F		Chance Of ShowersThu
27 °C
81 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Section Of Dominion Boulevard To Close For Construction Until December

Tuesday August 8th, 2023, 10:22am

Construction
0
0
0


A busy section of Dominion Boulevard will be closed for construction starting on Wednesday.

The section between Northwood Street to Ojibway Street will close for storm sewer, water main, pavement, and street lighting rehabilitation work. Local traffic only will be permitted.

The road will be closed until December.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message