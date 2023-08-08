Section Of Dominion Boulevard To Close For Construction Until December
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday August 8th, 2023, 10:22am
A busy section of Dominion Boulevard will be closed for construction starting on Wednesday.
The section between Northwood Street to Ojibway Street will close for storm sewer, water main, pavement, and street lighting rehabilitation work. Local traffic only will be permitted.
The road will be closed until December.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook