Precautionary Boil Water Advisory For Kingsville
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday August 24th, 2023, 11:29am
Union Water Supply System is issuing a Precautionary Boil Water Advisory for Kingsville Proper.
The reason for the precautionary boil water advisory is due to loss of pressure throughout the distribution system.
Until further notice, you are asked to boil water for at least one minute before consumption, cooking, or brushing your teeth.
