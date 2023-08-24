Now
Precautionary Boil Water Advisory For Kingsville

Thursday August 24th, 2023, 11:29am

Kingsville
0
0
0

Union Water Supply System is issuing a Precautionary Boil Water Advisory for Kingsville Proper.

The reason for the precautionary boil water advisory is due to loss of pressure throughout the distribution system.

Until further notice, you are asked to boil water for at least one minute before consumption, cooking, or brushing your teeth.

