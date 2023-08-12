PHOTOS: Windsor Psychic & Crystal Fair Here For The Weekend

Some of Canada’s top psychics, mediums, astrologers, rune readers, healers and palm readers have set up in the Caboto Club this weekend, with the Psychic & Crystal Fair making a Windsor stop.

The fair offers a variety of spiritual services available for booking from Friday to Sunday, along with booths selling various metaphysical and related items. Learn more about the local event here.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message