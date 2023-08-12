MistNow
PHOTOS: Windsor Psychic & Crystal Fair Here For The Weekend

Friday August 11th, 2023, 8:37pm

Some of Canada’s top psychics, mediums, astrologers, rune readers, healers and palm readers have set up in the Caboto Club this weekend, with the Psychic & Crystal Fair making a Windsor stop.

The fair offers a variety of spiritual services available for booking from Friday to Sunday, along with booths selling various metaphysical and related items. Learn more about the local event here.

 

