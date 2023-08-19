SunnyNow
PHOTOS: Pillette Village Street Sale Returns To Wyandotte

Saturday August 19th, 2023, 1:36pm

Community Photos
The 4400 to 4900 blocks of Wyandotte Street East were filled Saturday morning in to the afternoon with the annual Pillette Village Street Sale once again.

Attendees were able to visit a variety of unique and local vendors set up on the sidewalks while enjoying the area and live entertainment. Learn more on their website here.

 

