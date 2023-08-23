Pedestrian Bridge Being Removed In Lakeshore

A pedestrian bridge over the 4th Concession Drain, located between St. Anne Catholic High School and the former St. Williams Parish property in Emeryville, will be removed later this week.

The bridge provided connection from the Lakeshore-owned pedestrian pathway on the west side of the 4th Concession Drain (behind St. Anne Catholic High School), through private lands, ultimately leading to Faith Drive.

In 2009 a lease agreement was executed between the Municipality of Lakeshore and the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board (1217 Faith Drive) to install the bridge to provide access across the 4th Concession Drain to connect the pathway from St. Anne’s Drive, (that runs adjacent to a stormwater management pond on Municipal property), through the property at 1203 Church Street, providing pedestrian connectivity to Faith Drive.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The bridge was installed in 2011 by the Municipality of Lakeshore. The property at 1203 Faith Drive (formally 1201 Church Street) was previously owned by the Diocese and sold.

The decision to remove the bridge comes after the adjacent landowner indicated they would no longer provide public access through their private property. The new owners have struggled with pedestrian traffic conflicting with the nature of their business and causing interruption during private events.

A Report to Council from earlier this year noted that the Municipality will continue to seek other ways to restore access for pedestrian traffic across the 4th Concession Drain through future development plans.