Overnight Fire In Amherstburg Closes County Road 18
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday August 24th, 2023, 7:04am
Amherstburg fire crews remain on the scene of an overnight fire in the town.
The fire broke out on County Road 18, and the road remains closed from the 5th to 6th Concession.
Fire crews expect to be on the scene until late morning.
No other information has been released.
