OPP Investigating Indecent Act

Wednesday August 30th, 2023, 2:10pm

Lakeshore
0
0


 Lakeshore Ontario Provincial Police have launched an investigation after a report of an indecent act complaint that occurred in the I.C. Roy Drive and King Louis Avenue.

Police say that on August 25th, 2023, a resident reported while out for a bike ride rode by a male who had his hand down his pants and was smoking.

The male is described as a dark-skinned male with dark brown hair, dark brown eyes, 40-50 years old, heavier set with a short stature. He was wearing a blue T-shirt and beige shorts. 

Any person with information regarding this incident or any similar incidents should contact the Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 519-723-2491.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

 

 

