OPP Investigating Indecent Act





Lakeshore Ontario Provincial Police have launched an investigation after a report of an indecent act complaint that occurred in the I.C. Roy Drive and King Louis Avenue.

Police say that on August 25th, 2023, a resident reported while out for a bike ride rode by a male who had his hand down his pants and was smoking.

The male is described as a dark-skinned male with dark brown hair, dark brown eyes, 40-50 years old, heavier set with a short stature. He was wearing a blue T-shirt and beige shorts.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Any person with information regarding this incident or any similar incidents should contact the Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 519-723-2491.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.