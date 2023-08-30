OPP Investigating Indecent Act
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday August 30th, 2023, 2:10pm
Lakeshore Ontario Provincial Police have launched an investigation after a report of an indecent act complaint that occurred in the I.C. Roy Drive and King Louis Avenue.
Police say that on August 25th, 2023, a resident reported while out for a bike ride rode by a male who had his hand down his pants and was smoking.
The male is described as a dark-skinned male with dark brown hair, dark brown eyes, 40-50 years old, heavier set with a short stature. He was wearing a blue T-shirt and beige shorts.
Any person with information regarding this incident or any similar incidents should contact the Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 519-723-2491.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
