NOW OPEN: Main Street Burger And Poutine On Ottawa Street

Thursday August 24th, 2023, 8:30am

Business
0
0
0

Main Street Burger and Poutine has opened up on Ottawa Street, bringing many options for customers seeking something tasty.

Owners Dion and Shannon Reaume brought their business from Peterborough area after five years to Windsor, bringing some classic and unique options to locals to enjoy. They are celebrating opening their new location this month, opening in mid-August.

The menu includes a wide variety food options for the whole family from kids options to full savoury poutines with  fresh cut fries and handmade burgers.

Check out Main Street Burger & Poutine for yourself 1311 Ottawa street; keep updated on their Facebook page here.

 

