Northern Tornadoes Project To Investigate South Windsor Storm Damage

Storm damage in South Windsor will be investigated by Western Univerity’s Northern Tornadoes Project.

According to reader reports, South Windsor experienced significant, widespread tree and property damage during Thursday evening’s storm. Environment Canada says last night’s thunderstorms resulted in widespread strong winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Downed trees and power lines resulted in many power outages. More than 30,000 customers were without power at one point across Windsor.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Researchers with Western University’s Northern Tornados Project, which “works with Environment Canada to help verify tornadoes across the country through ground surveys, witness reports and surveillance data” said on Twitter they’ll be investigating the damage in South Windsor, as well as Chatham, to determine if damage in each area was caused by tornadoes or downbursts.