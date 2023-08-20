Lauzon Parkway Road Reconstruction Update

SunnyNow
Sunday August 20th, 2023, 9:00am

Starting on Monday, August 21th, 2023, phase 2 of the Lauzon Parkway road reconstruction project is set to begin.

This phase will see work on the northbound lanes between Cantelon Drive and Forest Glade Drive. Traffic will switch over to the southbound side of the road with one lane in each direction, and speeds will be reduced as a result.

The project is expected to be complete by Wednesday, November 1st, 2023 (weather permitting).

