Large Photo Frame Coming To Amherstburg

Tuesday August 15th, 2023, 7:44am

Amherstburg
The Windsor Essex Community Foundation is celebrating 40 years and celebrating with a legacy project in Amherstburg.

The photo frame concept will be constructed south of the Tourist Information Centre on the waterfront. The proposed photo frame stands 8’ tall and 8’ wide, with an accessible pathway leading up to and around it.

The photo frame is strategically positioned on site to capture a portion of the Livingstone Channel downriver known as the ‘Hole in the Wall.’ What is referred
to by many nautical charts as the ‘Hole in the Wall’ is a gap that was historically and purposefully left in the creation of the Livingstone Channel dikes to allow for passage to Sugar Island and to the United States.

The town council approved the frame Monday evening, and plans are to have the project completed and installed by the end of September to celebrate WECF’s 40th anniversary year.

