It’s Going To Rain A Lot



Environment Canada is warning of significant rainfall Monday night through Tuesday.

They warn that periods of rain, which may be heavy at times, and the risk for thunderstorms will impact the area tonight through Tuesday.

Total local rainfall amounts near 50 mm (or close to 2 inches) are possible by the time the rain clears the area late Tuesday afternoon or evening.

Areas with prolonged periods of heavy rain or multiple thunderstorms may see higher amounts which may require rainfall warnings.