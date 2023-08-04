Inaugural Brewing For Comedy Festival Taking Place Downtown

The inaugural Brewing for Comedy Festival is taking place in Downtown Windsor from August 29th to September 2nd, 2023.

The festival features ten distinctive shows with comedians from across North America. Showcases will be held nightly at the new comedy club inside Craft Heads Brewing Company on University Avenue.

“The Brewing for Comedy Festival will exhilarate audiences with ten hilarious shows, and offer an incredible new platform for comedians,” says Paul Montanier, Brewing for Comedy Festival Director.

The festival has something to amuse everyone, with nine free public showcases featuring a diverse and uproarious line-up of comedic talent from across North America, including Ottawa, Toronto, and New York City. Windsor will be bursting at the seams with laughter. Events like The Roast of Dave Squeaky Wheelz promise an unforgettable, edgy comedy experience.

The laughter crescendos to a riotous grand finale at the historic Capitol Theatre’s Pentastar room. The Best of the Fest show will feature performances from festival favourites, special guests, and a headliner that’s going to rock your comedy world.

“The free showcases are our way of showing gratitude to the community for their support for Brewing for Comedy over the past eight years, which has helped to make our festival dream a reality,” says Montanier. “We would like to thank everyone who sponsored or volunteered to help produce this new downtown event. With the community’s support we hope to make Brewing for Comedy an annual local festival.”

Visit BrewingForComedy.ca to buy tickets to Best of the Fest on September 2nd, or register to attend any of the free showcases running Tuesday, August 29th to Friday, September 1st, 2023.