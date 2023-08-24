Heavy Rainfall Causes Issues Throughout Kingsville

The heavy rain has caused several issues in Kingsville.

The Town has been dealing with various issues due to heavy rainfall in the area. Public Works, Water, and Fire staff have been working throughout the night to address the situation.

In addition, several trees have fallen on the roads, causing traffic disruptions. Some areas are experiencing high water levels and flooding, including the bridge on Heritage to the Arner.

The town has closed all parks and marina (including boat ramp and fuelling services), York Park Trail and all baseball and soccer fields.