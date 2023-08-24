Now
0 °C
°F
ShowersThu
30 °C
86 °F		Mainly CloudyFri
25 °C
77 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
24 °C
75 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Heavy Rainfall Causes Issues Throughout Kingsville

Thursday August 24th, 2023, 9:28am

Kingsville
0
0
0

The heavy rain has caused several issues in Kingsville.

The Town has been dealing with various issues due to heavy rainfall in the area. Public Works, Water, and Fire staff have been working throughout the night to address the situation.

In addition, several trees have fallen on the roads, causing traffic disruptions. Some areas are experiencing high water levels and flooding, including the bridge on Heritage to the Arner.

The town has closed all parks and marina (including boat ramp and fuelling services), York Park Trail and all baseball and soccer fields.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message