Have Your Say In The Windsor Fire And Rescue Master Plan
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday August 24th, 2023, 7:45am
Windsor Fire and Rescue Services is creating a master plan to guide operational improvements and ensure optimal service for years to come in our community.
Emergency Management Group Inc. is the consulting firm hired and they have created a survey and need your input.
The survey will be open until September 8th, 2023.
