Have Your Say In The Windsor Fire And Rescue Master Plan

Thursday August 24th, 2023, 7:45am

Fires
0
0
0


Windsor Fire and Rescue Services is creating a master plan to guide operational improvements and ensure optimal service for years to come in our community.

Emergency Management Group Inc. is the consulting firm hired and they have created a survey and need your input.

The survey will be open until September 8th, 2023.

 

