Ground-Breaking Marks Start Of Construction For Scully-St. Mark’s Pump Station And Riverside Drive East Reconstruction Project

Ground was broken on Tuesday for the Scully-St. Mark’s Pump Station and Riverside Drive East Reconstruction Project.

The work involves the construction of a new, consolidated Scully-St. Mark’s Storm Pump Station; construction of a new Riverside Drive Trunk Storm Sewer to move stormwater runoff to the consolidated Scully and St. Mark’s pump station and the decommissioning of the existing Scully and St. Mark’s Storm Pump Stations. A future phase of the DMAF project is the replacement of the existing PJ Cecile Pump Station. These improvements will enhance the level of service for the drainage areas and are a major step forward in the Town’s long-term strategy to reduce flood risks due to climate change.

The Government of Canada invested $10.7 million in this flood resiliency project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF).

“In the face of climate change, disaster mitigation measures are more crucial than ever,” said Irek Kusmierczyk, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion and Member of Parliament for Windsor—Tecumseh. “The Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund exists to support communities like the Town of Tecumseh in protecting residents, businesses, infrastructure and the environment. By upgrading the stormwater drainage system, we are ensuring that the community will be prepared for rare, but serious flooding events for many more years to come.”