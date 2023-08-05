Fire On Tecumseh Road East
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday August 5th, 2023, 5:43pm
Windsor Fire crews are on the scene of a working fire in the 900 block of Tecumseh Road East that has filled the sky with black smoke.
Tecumseh Road East is closed in both directions from Parent to Forest.
