Fire On Tecumseh Road East

Saturday August 5th, 2023, 5:43pm

Windsor Fire crews are on the scene of a working fire in the 900 block of Tecumseh Road East that has filled the sky with black smoke.

Tecumseh Road East is closed in both directions from Parent to Forest.

