Essex-Windsor EMS Is Hiring
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday August 31st, 2023, 4:23pm
The County of Essex has job openings for primary and advanced care paramedics to fill part-time positions with Essex-Windsor EMS.
They are looking for candidates who put serving others first as part of their day-to-day activities, and that see EMS as not only a career but also a calling.
More information can be found on their website here. The posting closes on September 25th.
