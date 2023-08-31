Essex-Windsor EMS Is Hiring

SunnyNow
Thursday August 31st, 2023, 4:23pm

Health
The County of Essex has job openings for primary and advanced care paramedics to fill part-time positions with Essex-Windsor EMS.

They are looking for candidates who put serving others first as part of their day-to-day activities, and that see EMS as not only a career but also a calling.

More information can be found on their website here. The posting closes on September 25th.

