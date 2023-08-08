Erie Shores Health Foundation Announces New Executive Director

Penny J. Bellhouse is the new Erie Shores Health Foundation’s Executive Director effective August 14th.

“Ms. Bellhouse, who has roots in the community, has over 15 years of experience in developing strong philanthropic partnerships and encouraging volunteer engagement to benefit health care organizations. We are delighted to welcome Penny and her family back to our community and look forward to working with her to advance the missions of our hospital, Erie Shores HealthCare, and the Hospice, Erie Shores Campus,” said Jeff Lewis, Chair of Erie Shores Health Foundation.

Bellhouse, who most recently led the Norfolk Hospital Foundation indicated, “I am delighted to be joining the exceptional team at ESHF and making my new home in Essex County, closer to my family. I look forward to being part of Erie Shores Health Foundation and this beautiful community. I am excited to be involved in expanding and positioning the Foundation for the future.”

Erie Shores Health Foundation raises funds to support Erie Shores HealthCare and the Hospice, Erie Shores Campus to enhance the quality of health care in Essex County.