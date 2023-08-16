Dropped On Drouillard Urban Street Festival Takes Place Saturday

Windsor’s one and only all-day urban street and culture festival, Dropped on Drouillard, takes place this Saturday, August 19t from 11:00am until 10:00pm.

The festival is packed with events and attractions such as live music, live mural painting, a car show, interactive art, skateboarding and plenty of local vendors for attendees to enjoy.

Witness the streets come alive with the music of Josh Johnson & The Joyful Noise, Huttch, The Windsor Optimist Marching Band and many other local bands and DJs, creating an unforgettable atmosphere that will keep you dancing until dusk. They are also featuring street performers from Velvet Edge Entertainment, who will blow you away with their fire-breathing and ariel acts.

The Ford City BIA dedicates this year’s Dropped on Drouillard festival to the late Mr. Randy Diestelmann, honouring his lasting impact and contributions to the neighbourhood.

“This is our 5th year for this event and will be our biggest yet. Our neighbourhood has grown so much over the past six years, and we can’t wait to showcase all the new businesses and revitalization efforts. Come to Drouillard to see the NEW Ford City filled with shops, restaurants, services and treats. Dropped is a one-of-a-kind experience for everyone to enjoy.” – Shane Potvin, Chair of the Ford City BIA’s Board of Directors.

For more information, visit their website.