Contact Ratified At Windsor Salt
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday August 27th, 2023, 1:47pm
Unifor Local 1959 and 240 at Windsor Salt have ratified their tentative agreement.
The deal was reached on Thursday, with voting taking place on Sunday.
The union began legal strike action 189 days ago on February 17th, 2023.
Unifor represents workers across three units at the mine. Local 240 represents the office workers; Local 1959 represents workers at the Ojibway Mine and a separate unit at the evaporation processing fields. Nearly 250 unionized workers have been on strike at the mine.
