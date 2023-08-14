NEWS >
City Of Windsor Invites You To Discover Peche Island

Monday August 14th, 2023, 7:09pm

City News
The City of Windsor is inviting you to discover Peche Island on a new tour.

Accompanied by a knowledgeable tour boat captain and interpretive guide, you’ll uncover the hidden treasures of Peche Island. Learn the cultural history of the island, including Indigenous oral traditions and how it became a City of Windsor park. Guests will experience Peche Island’s unique and protected natural heritage firsthand.

The voyage will stop at the island, allowing visitors to explore the wilderness during a leisurely 2-kilometre stroll along the island’s trail.

The tours will run every Saturday from 3:00pm tom 5:00pm until September 30th, 2023. Tickets are $30 per person. Registration for the Discover Peche Island Tour is required and can be completed at www.ActiveWindsor.ca.


