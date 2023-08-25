NEWS >
City Crews Respond To Numerous Tree Calls

Friday August 25th, 2023, 11:50am

City News
It was a busy morning for City of Windsor Forestry crews and 311 representatives with calls about tree damage from last night’s storm.

The city says that a steady stream of calls is coming into the 311 Customer Contact Centre asking for Forestry support. The significant call volume could mean increased wait time for callers, so the 311 Mobile App or 311 Online (choose “Storm-Related Tree Concern”) are also options.

Forestry is prioritizing calls by tackling any broken limbs or downed trees posing a danger or affecting right-of-ways. Once those initial calls are addressed, the longer process of getting to non-emergency calls will take place.

