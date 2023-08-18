SunnyNow
Belle River Resident Celebrating $100,000 Encore Win

Friday August 18th, 2023, 2:45pm

Local News
Patricia Tootill of Belle River matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the July 21st, 2023 Lotto Max draw to win $100,000.

Tootill, a 64-year-old mother and grandmother, said she’s an occasional lottery player. She always says yes to Encore, and this is her first big win.

The retiree was about to visit her cousin when she decided to check her ticket. She scanned it on the OLG App and uncovered her win. “I didn’t believe it at first,” she shared, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her windfall. “I must have scanned my ticket a dozen times. Then, I ran up and down the stairs screaming!”

She plans to share her winnings with family and take them on a vacation to somewhere warm.

The winning ticket was purchased at Food Basics on Manning Road in Tecumseh.

