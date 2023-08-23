Now
Beach Report: Swimming Not Recommended At One Beach

Wednesday August 23rd, 2023, 1:17pm

Beach Report
Swimming is not recommended at the following beach as E.coli counts are 200 or higher:

  • Sandpoint Beach

Every Monday, beach water samples were taken by Public Health Inspectors from Sandpoint Beach, Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach, Point Pelee North West Beach, Seacliff Park Beach, Cedar Island Beach, Cedar Beach, Colchester Beach, and Holiday Beach.

Water samples are then sent to the public health lab in London for E. coli bacteria count analysis.

Public beaches must post a warning or a closure sign if the beach results show higher than acceptable levels of E. coli bacteria. The public should also avoid swimming after a heavy rainfall as pollution in beach water is often much higher during and right after rainstorms.

