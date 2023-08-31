SunnyNow
Annual Vollmer Pool Closure Scheduled

Thursday August 31st, 2023, 7:45am

LaSalle
0
0

The indoor pool, sauna, and hot tub at the Vollmer Centre will be closed from Tuesday, September 5th to Friday, September 29th, 2023. The pool is typically scheduled to be closed in September each year for maintenance.

The LaSalle Outdoor Pool, located on Front Road at Laurier Drive, will remain open until Friday, September 29th (weather permitting) to accommodate aquatic classes while the indoor pool is closed. The outdoor pool will be closed, however, on Monday, September 4th, for Labour Day.

Free recreational swims will continue at the outdoor pool on Saturdays from 2:00pm to 4:00pm until Saturday, September 23rd.

windsoriteDOTca
