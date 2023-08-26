Now
0 °C
°F
Chance Of Showers Or DrizzleSat
23 °C
73 °F		SunnySun
22 °C
72 °F		SunnyMon
25 °C
77 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Amherstburg Fire: Don’t Drive On Flooded Roads

Saturday August 26th, 2023, 9:33am

Amherstburg
0
0
0

AFD photo

The Amherstburg Fire Department is sending out a warning not to drive on flooded roads.

This comes after they had to perform a water rescue of two people from the roof of their vehicle on Friday.

They say that water over roadways can be very deceiving and to take the extra five minutes and go a different route.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message