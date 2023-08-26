Amherstburg Fire: Don’t Drive On Flooded Roads
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday August 26th, 2023, 9:33am
The Amherstburg Fire Department is sending out a warning not to drive on flooded roads.
This comes after they had to perform a water rescue of two people from the roof of their vehicle on Friday.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
They say that water over roadways can be very deceiving and to take the extra five minutes and go a different route.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook