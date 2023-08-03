ClearNow
16 °C
61 °F
SunnyFri
25 °C
77 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
28 °C
82 °F		SunnySun
32 °C
90 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Daily Newsletter Sign Up

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

3rd Local Tornado Confirmed From August 24th

Thursday August 31st, 2023, 5:39pm

Weather
0
0

Drone image of crop damage along the path of the Cottom tornado. The directions of the fallen corn stalks show evidence of cross-path winds, and subtle curvature, associated with the cyclonic tornado (counter-clockwise rotation when viewing from above). The tornado was moving from the top-left of the image to toward the bottom-right (Northern Tornadoes Project)

Last Thursday’s severe thunderstorm damage in Cottam was caused by a tornado, investigators have confirmed.

Researchers with Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project, which “works with Environment Canada to help verify tornadoes across the country through ground surveys, witness reports and surveillance data” said Thursday afternoon they concluded that storm damage in Cottam on August 24th was caused by an EF-1 tornado.

Map for the Cottam tornado showing locations of ground (blue) and drone (orange) photos, drone flight paths (orange lines) and the survey route (blue lines). The black line is the preliminary centreline of the tornado, with motion from top-left to bottom-right (Northern Tornadoes Project)

They say damage was reported northeast of Cottam and southeastward toward the Leamington area after the storm passed though. Several homes and barns were damaged, along with power poles and trees. No injuries were reported.

Researchers say the damage was assessed as an EF-1 tornado, with an estimated maximum wind speed of 145 km/h, a track length of 13.8 km, and a maximum path width of 670 m. They say this tornado developed east of the end point of the Tecumseh EF1 tornado.

Home east of Cottam that suffered collapse of the porch gable (FR12/DOD-4), with debris in backyard (Northern Tornadoes Project)

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message