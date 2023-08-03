3rd Local Tornado Confirmed From August 24th

Last Thursday’s severe thunderstorm damage in Cottam was caused by a tornado, investigators have confirmed.

Researchers with Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project, which “works with Environment Canada to help verify tornadoes across the country through ground surveys, witness reports and surveillance data” said Thursday afternoon they concluded that storm damage in Cottam on August 24th was caused by an EF-1 tornado.

They say damage was reported northeast of Cottam and southeastward toward the Leamington area after the storm passed though. Several homes and barns were damaged, along with power poles and trees. No injuries were reported.

Researchers say the damage was assessed as an EF-1 tornado, with an estimated maximum wind speed of 145 km/h, a track length of 13.8 km, and a maximum path width of 670 m. They say this tornado developed east of the end point of the Tecumseh EF1 tornado.