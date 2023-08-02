2nd Confirmed Tornado Hit Tecumseh And Lakeshore

Thursday’s severe thunderstorm damage in Tecumseh and Lakeshore was caused by a tornado, investigators confirmed early Monday.

Researchers with Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project, which “works with Environment Canada to help verify tornadoes across the country through ground surveys, witness reports and surveillance data” said Monday morning they concluded that storm damage in Lakeshore and Tecumseh on August 24th was caused by an EF-1 tornado.

The tornado started at approximately Riverside Drive and Centennial Drive at approximately 10:30pm. It continued toward the southeast, into the Municipality of Lakeshore, hitting Elmstead and going past Highway 401 to the northeast of Pleasant Park.

The worst damage occurred at County Road 42 and Lakeshore Road 103.

A ground/drone survey by the Northern Tornadoes Project found damage along a narrow path, including collapsed barns, snapped power poles, damaged grain bins, trees and branches down, and roof shingles removed on numerous homes. They assessed the event as an EF1 tornado, with an estimated maximum wind speed of 145 km/h, a preliminary length of 14 km and maximum width of 700 m.

They say radar suggests the entire event took less than 10 minutes, giving a tornado motion of nearly 80 km/h.

The tornado is the second confirmed tornado from Thursday evening. A tornado in West/South Windsor occurred nearly simultaneously with the Tecumseh/Lakeshore tornado.

Damage from a third possible Essex County tornado is still under investigation by the Northern Tornadoes Project.