Researchers Confirm Tornado Hit West Windsor, South Windsor, LaSalle On Thursday

Thursday’s severe thunderstorm damage between South Windsor and West Windsor was caused by a tornado, investigators confirmed late Saturday.

Researchers with Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project, which “works with Environment Canada to help verify tornadoes across the country through ground surveys, witness reports and surveillance data” said Saturday evening they concluded that storm damage in Windsor on August 24th was caused by an EF-0 tornado.

The tornado had an estimated maximum wind speed of 125 km/h, and followed an 11.6 kilometre path, roughly parallel to Huron Church Road.

The tornado started at 10:30pm at approximately Bloomfield Road and Tournier Street in West Windsor (near the former J.L. Forster Secondary School), and ended at approximately Howard Avenue and Concession Road 8 (near Dominion Golf and Country Club) in LaSalle, with the worst damage at Grand Marais and Northway Avenue.

Researchers say their ground survey found damage along a narrow path that reached a width of 470 meters at maximum. The damage included numerous downed trees and branches, roof shingles removed on a number of homes, and damaged fences. They say the tornado lasted less than ten minutes and it moved along its path at approximately 80 km/h.

The tornado is Windsor’s second of the year, following a confirmed EF-0 tornado on June 24th in East Windsor.

Tornadoes are rated on the “Enhanced Fujita” wind rating system between EF-0 and EF-5, with EF-5 being the most severe.