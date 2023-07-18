SunnyNow
Zellers Pop-Up Coming To Windsor

Tuesday July 18th, 2023, 8:50am

Zellers closed in Windsor in 2013.

Zellers is coming back to Windsor with a pop-up store opening within Hudson’s Bay that will open by August 11th. The pop-ups serve as strategic market tests to determine future Zellers store locations.

“Pop-ups are a key ingredient in our expansion strategy, allowing us to explore and test in new markets, gather valuable customer insights, and fine-tune our offering before establishing larger format store locations,” says Sophia Hwang-Judiesch, President of Hudson’s Bay. “Our customers are very much part of our growth process, and together we will shape the future of Zellers, building a shopping experience that truly connects with communities across Canada.”

Showcasing a curated assortment of quality, value and design-led Zellers merchandise, the pop-ups deliver a delightful bite-sized taste of Zellers. Moreover, the pop-up model provides a unique opportunity for Canadians to actively demonstrate where they would like to see the next Zellers store open. As always, customers can also find a full assortment on zellers.ca.

 

