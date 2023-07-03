Tune Up The Parks Returns To Essex

The Tune Up the Park Concert Series returns to Essex with live performances all summer.

The annual music series will kick off on July 3rd, with performances at on Mondays and the Heritage Gardens Park in Essex Centre on Wednesdays from July to August.

New for 2023 is a partnership with the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada – Windsor Centre to add ‘Sidewalk Astronomy’ to select Tune Up the Parks event dates. Telescopes will be available for children and adults to experience telescopic views of the moon and other astronomical objects.

“We are thrilled to kick off the 2023 Tune Up the Parks Concert Series in the Town of Essex,” said Sherry Bondy, Mayor. “With a variety of musical genres, from country and folk to rock and roll – there is something for everybody to enjoy.”

Bondy also encouraged concert-goers to support the local restaurants and shops before attending the show.

“This is a great time to check out the many unique shops and restaurants that our Town has to offer before heading to the show.”

For a full list of musical acts, visit www.essex.ca/TuneUpTheParks. Admission is free! Be sure to bring your own chair or blanket. Performances begin at 7:00pm and are subject to change or cancellation without notice.