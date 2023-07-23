NEWS >
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued

Sunday July 23rd, 2023, 3:27pm

At 3:20pm, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts and pea to dime size hail.

This severe thunderstorm is located northwest of Amherstburg, moving northeast at 35 km/h.

Locations impacted include Windsor, LaSalle and South Windsor.

All about watches and warnings:

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms with Wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when there is evidence based on radar, satellite pictures, or from a reliable spotter that a storm is imminent or occurring with wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.

