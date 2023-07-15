Police Investigations Underway

CloudyNow
Saturday July 15th, 2023, 7:52am

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police are currently involved in two investigations in the city.

Police say they will have a presence in both the 100 block of McKay and the 3900 block of Seminole until further notice.

They say there is no threat to public safety, but no other details have been released.

