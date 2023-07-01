PHOTOS: Canada Day In Tecumseh
Anna Millerman
Saturday July 1st, 2023, 6:12pm
The Town of Tecumseh celebrated Canada with family friendly fun for the afternoon in Lakewood Park.
Attendees were able to enjoy a multitude of free, fun activities and refreshments throughout the afternoon to celebrate the day with their families, and various live and multicultural performances took place throughout the event.
