Partly CloudyNow
25 °C
77 °F
A Few ShowersSun
24 °C
75 °F		Chance Of ShowersMon
29 °C
84 °F		SunnyTue
32 °C
90 °F

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Canada Day Guide

Lowest Gas Prices

PHOTOS: Canada Day In Tecumseh

Saturday July 1st, 2023, 6:12pm

Community Photos
0
0
0

The Town of Tecumseh celebrated Canada with family friendly fun for the afternoon in Lakewood Park.

Attendees were able to enjoy a multitude of free, fun activities and refreshments throughout the afternoon to celebrate the day with their families, and various live and multicultural performances took place throughout the event.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message