Nightly Closures Planned For Central Avenue

Tuesday July 11th, 2023, 3:44pm

Southbound Central Avenue will have nightly closures between Grand Marais Road and Temple Drive for milling and paving.

Northbound Central Avenue will be reduced to one lane.

Work will take place from 8:00pm to 6:00am until Thursday, July 13th, 2023.

