Nightly Closures Planned For Central Avenue
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Tuesday July 11th, 2023, 3:44pm
Southbound Central Avenue will have nightly closures between Grand Marais Road and Temple Drive for milling and paving.
Northbound Central Avenue will be reduced to one lane.
Work will take place from 8:00pm to 6:00am until Thursday, July 13th, 2023.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook