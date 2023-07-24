Nelly Hits The Colosseum Stage This October

Grammy Award-winning rap superstar Nelly hits The Colosseum stage at Caesars Windsor on Saturday, October 7th at 8:00pm.

Since stepping on the scene in 2000, Nelly has continually raised the bar for the entertainment industry with his distinctive vocals and larger-than-life personality. Over 20 years later, the Diamond-selling, multi-Platinum artist is still making headlines and accepting massive accolades.

His newest album, the country-inspired Heartland, made Billboard’s Top 10 on the Country Albums chart, and his hit song “Dilemma” off 2002’s Nellyville has crossed one billion views on YouTube. In 2016, Nelly’s Country Grammar album and hit song “Cruise” with Florida Georgia Line both achieved Diamond status.

Tickets go on sale at 10:00am on Friday, July 28th. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday & Sunday from Noon to 8:00pm and on Show Days from Noon to 10:00pm.